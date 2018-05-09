St Johnstone recruit midfielder Drey Wright from Colchester

Drey Wright (left) is moving to McDiarmid Park over the summer

St Johnstone have signed Drey Wright on a two-year-deal from Colchester United.

The 23-year-old Englishman will arrive in Perth as a free agent after six years with the League Two club.

He scored three goals in 47 appearances this season.

"He's played in a variety of roles for Colchester but I see him as a right-sided attacking player and I'm confident he'll contribute much to the team in terms of goals and assists," said Saints boss Tommy Wright.

Talking to the club website, Wright added: "Drey is a player we've watched over a period of time and we were aware that his contract was coming to an end.

"The chairman and I have put a lot of hard work into this and I'm delighted to have the player on board."