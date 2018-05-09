Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace forward named Premier League player of the month

Wilfried Zaha
Zaha had two spells on loan with Palace before a permanent move in 2015

Wilfried Zaha has become the first Crystal Palace player to win a Premier League player of the month award since Andrew Johnson in October 2004.

The 25-year-old winger had four goals and an assist in his four matches in April as Palace secured their Premier League status for another season.

"I'm just happy that the performances are coming together," said the Ivorian.

"People are actually seeing for themselves that I've put in the hard work."

