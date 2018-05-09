BBC Sport - Swansea City 0-1 Southampton: Hughes not celebrating Saints safety yet
'It's not done yet' - Hughes not celebrating Saints safety yet
- From the section Southampton
Mark Hughes refuses to celebrate Southampton's Premier League safety following a 1-0 victory at Swansea, who now need to make up a 10-goal swing on the final day of the season to condemn Saints to relegation.
MATCH REPORT:Swansea City 0-1 Southampton
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired