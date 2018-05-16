Manchester City Women 5-0 Yeovil Town Ladies

Nikita Parris has scored eight times for England in her 22 senior international caps

Manchester City ensured their Women's Champions League qualification bid will be in their own hands on the season's final day as Nikita Parris' hat-trick helped them ease past Yeovil Town.

City, who occupy second spot ahead of Sunday's final round of games, stayed one point clear of third-placed Arsenal, who also won - at Sunderland.

Claire Emslie curled in just before the break, before Parris' hat-trick.

Izzy Christiansen added a fifth from the spot after Parris was brought down.

Defeat kept part-time Yeovil without a win from their 17 league games this campaign, while City will secure European football for another season if they win on the final day.

Nick Cushing's side will claim second spot if they match or better Arsenal's result at Bristol City on Sunday when they host Everton [12:30 BST].

England winger Parris' treble came in 28 dominant second-half minutes, as she converted Emslie's ball to make it 2-0 before slotting in from Georgia Stanway's pass and then rounding the keeper to net her third.

The Citizens' title hopes had been ended on Tuesday, as Chelsea won at Bristol City to clinch top spot.