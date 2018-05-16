Women's Super League 1
Man City Women5Yeovil Town Ladies0

Manchester City Women 5-0 Yeovil Town Ladies

Nikita Parris
Nikita Parris has scored eight times for England in her 22 senior international caps

Manchester City ensured their Women's Champions League qualification bid will be in their own hands on the season's final day as Nikita Parris' hat-trick helped them ease past Yeovil Town.

City, who occupy second spot ahead of Sunday's final round of games, stayed one point clear of third-placed Arsenal, who also won - at Sunderland.

Claire Emslie curled in just before the break, before Parris' hat-trick.

Izzy Christiansen added a fifth from the spot after Parris was brought down.

Defeat kept part-time Yeovil without a win from their 17 league games this campaign, while City will secure European football for another season if they win on the final day.

Nick Cushing's side will claim second spot if they match or better Arsenal's result at Bristol City on Sunday when they host Everton [12:30 BST].

England winger Parris' treble came in 28 dominant second-half minutes, as she converted Emslie's ball to make it 2-0 before slotting in from Georgia Stanway's pass and then rounding the keeper to net her third.

The Citizens' title hopes had been ended on Tuesday, as Chelsea won at Bristol City to clinch top spot.

Line-ups

Man City Women

  • 1Bardsley
  • 14Morgan
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Beattie
  • 23McManus
  • 8ScottSubstituted forChristiansenat 45'minutes
  • 24WalshSubstituted forMiddagat 60'minutes
  • 12Stanway
  • 7LawleySubstituted forTooneat 81'minutes
  • 17Parris
  • 22Emslie

Substitutes

  • 2Jans
  • 4Middag
  • 10Nadim
  • 11Christiansen
  • 16Ross
  • 18Toone
  • 26Roebuck

Yeovil Town Ladies

  • 1Walsh
  • 16Jackson
  • 6Green
  • 5Cousins
  • 2Evans
  • 18PuseySubstituted forGauvainat 68'minutes
  • 14Miles
  • 27Evans
  • 3Burridge
  • 9HeathersonSubstituted forBuxtonat 86'minutes
  • 24PiggottSubstituted forCochraneat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17Gauvain
  • 19Buxton
  • 20Cochrane
Referee:
Lindsey Robinson
Attendance:
715

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamYeovil Town Ladies
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home22
Away1
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester City Women 5, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 5, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.

Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Ella Toone (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Thierry-Jo Gauvain (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Tessel Middag (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Charlotte Buxton (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Attempt saved. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Thierry-Jo Gauvain.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Charlotte Buxton replaces Ann-Marie Heatherson.

Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 5, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ella Toone replaces Melissa Lawley.

Penalty Manchester City Women. Nikita Parris draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies) after a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Chelsea Cochrane replaces Libby Piggott.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 4, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Esme Morgan.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Bow Jackson.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Thierry-Jo Gauvain replaces Ella Pusey.

Attempt saved. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ann-Marie Heatherson.

Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Bow Jackson.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kayleigh Green.

Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Tessel Middag (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Dangerous play by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Tessel Middag replaces Keira Walsh.

Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Attempt saved. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Melissa Lawley (Manchester City Women).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies17125041113041
2Man City Women17112448173135
3Arsenal Women17104332171534
4Reading Women1794439172231
5B'ham City Ladies1792629171229
6Liverpool Ladies179172824428
7Bristol City Women1751111241-2916
8Everton Ladies1742111927-814
9Sunderland Ladies1741121339-2613
10Yeovil Town Ladies170215152-512
View full Women's Super League 1 table

