Rotherham United v Scunthorpe United

Cameron McGeehan's late goal in the first leg ensured the teams are level going into Wednesday's encounter

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne will check on the fitness of first-leg goalscorer Jon Taylor ahead of their League One play-off with Scunthorpe.

Taylor went off with a dead leg just over an hour into the 2-2 draw.

Scunthorpe may be forced to call upon reserve goalkeeper Rory Watson for their trip to the New York Stadium.

The 22-year-old, who has made just four league starts for the Iron, could be needed after Matt Gilks limped off with a knee injury on Saturday.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne:

"My message to the lads before they go out will be, 'Look, there is an immense amount of pressure on this game. There's no point wrapping it up any other way.

"But if you are a true competitor, a true footballer, a true great, you'll be able to play with this pressure. If you can't, you'll be taken off after 15 minutes. Simple as that'.

"There's no point lying to them. They need to know the importance of it. As a player, you can be in the play-offs one year and think, 'Oh, I'll be in them again next year'. Then it can be 10 years before it comes round again, if it ever does.

"The lads need to know they have already achieved a lot this season, and I couldn't be prouder of them. But if we're going to be beaten, then be beaten by the better team. Do not get beaten because we under-perform."

Scunthorpe caretaker manager Nick Daws told BBC Radio Humberside:

"We are not sure about Matt at this stage, but am not going to hide the fact he is a doubt.

"Matt came off with a knee injury, has been having treatment for the last 48 hours and we will be keeping our fingers crossed.

"We have got the team imprinted in how we're probably going to go.

"We will take a really considered approach in what we do in the 90 minutes plus."

Match facts