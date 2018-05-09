BBC Sport - Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers: Was Dons penalty call correct?
Was Aberdeen penalty call correct?
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen's Kenny McLean wins - and scores - a penalty after going down under Alfredo Morelos' challenge - but was the call correct? Commentary from Paul Mitchell.
HIGHLIGHTS & MATCH REPORT: Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired