BBC Sport - Ryan Giggs: Sir Alex Ferguson has been the biggest influence on my career
Ferguson has been the biggest influence on my career - Giggs
- From the section Football
Wales manager Ryan Giggs says it is now about "positive thinking" for his former club manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Ferguson remains in intensive care after emergency surgery on a brain haemorrhage.
READ MORE: Giggs praying for Ferguson
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired