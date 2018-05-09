BBC Sport - Yaya Toure: Manchester City fans have been great to me

Man City fans have been great to me - Toure

Yaya Toure says it will be difficult to say goodbye to Manchester City at the end of the season because the fans have been so good to him.

After joining in 2010, Toure will make his final home appearance in a Manchester City shirt against Brighton and Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Available to UK users only.

