Simon Grayson: Bradford City manager leaves after short-term deal ends

Simon Grayson has been in charge of almost 650 games at six different clubs

Simon Grayson has left his position as manager of Bradford City after his short-term deal expired at the end of the League One season.

Grayson, 48, took over in February after the sacking of Stuart McCall but won just three games of his 14 in charge as the Bantams finished 11th.

The former Sunderland boss was offered the chance to extend his contract at Valley Parade, but turned it down.

"This was an extremely difficult decision," he told the club website.

"After conversations with the owners I have decided to turn down the option to extend my contract."

Assistant manager Glynn Snodin has also left the club.

Bradford were sixth in League One when McCall was dismissed, and Grayson, who had won promotion from the third tier with Blackpool, Huddersfield, Leeds and Preston North End, was seen as the ideal candidate to complete the job.

However, last season's losing play-off finalists won just one game throughout a tricky January, February and March to derail their bid to reach the Championship, and despite a late rally finished eight points off the play-off places.

It was Grayson's second job in the same season, after his short-lived spell at Sunderland ended in October having won just three of his 18 games.