FA Cup final: Chelsea v Manchester United - select your combined XI

  • From the section FA Cup
Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic
Will Cesc Fabregas or Nemanja Matic be in your combined team?
FA Cup final 2018: Chelsea v Manchester United
Date: Saturday, 19 May Time: 17:15 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live, and available to stream on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer

Chelsea and Manchester United meet in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday - but who would get into your combined team?

Use our selector below to create a starting line-up and then share it on social media.

My Chelsea and Man Utd XI

