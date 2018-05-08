Joe Gomez: Liverpool defender to miss Champions League final and World Cup after ankle surgery

Joe Gomez (left) injured his ankle in England's friendly against the Netherlands in March

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will miss the Champions League final against Real Madrid after undergoing ankle surgery.

The 20-year-old picked up the injury during England's friendly against the Netherlands in March.

Gomez is also out of England's World Cup campaign, which begins on 18 June against Tunisia.

"Gutted to confirm that my season for both club and country is over having undergone successful ankle surgery," he said.

"Been a tough few weeks trying everything possible to be available on the pitch to help the team. I'm going to do all I can to get back and be in the best possible shape for pre-season. The focus now is to support the team in the two biggest games of the season," Gomez added.

The former Charlton player has made 23 league appearances for the Reds this season.

After hurting his ankle in March, he returned for Liverpool against West Brom on 21 April, and played against Stoke a week later, but will now miss the match on 26 May.

Gomez made his England debut in November 2017 against Germany, and has played twice since then.

He was also part of the England side that won the European Under-17 Championship in May 2014.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was previously ruled out of the World Cup after injuring his knee during the Reds' Champions League semi-final against Roma.