Garry Monk: Birmingham City boss pays for fan's tattoo of his face

Kevin Tomlinson said he will be getting a "small" image of Garry Monk's face inked on his backside

Birmingham City's 3-1 win against Fulham will live long in Blues fans' memories, keeping them in the Championship for next season.

But one supporter will have a very permanent reminder of their great escape, thanks to a little help from Garry Monk.

The City boss stumped up £80 to help Kevin Tomlinson keep his promise to get Monk's face tattooed on his backside if Birmingham could beat the Cottagers.

It probably seemed a safe bet before the game, with Fulham unbeaten in 2018 and still in the promotion hunt, but goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz, Harlee Dean and Che Adams booked Tomlinson a few hours under the needle.

Garry Monk wants to see the results of his investment

Victory kept Birmingham out of the relegation zone, having been 22nd in the table and two points adrift of safety when Monk took charge in March.

The 39-year-old's generous donation took Tomlinson to his £100 target, and subsequent pledges have the total at £200 at the time of writing, with any extra money going to the Justice for the 21 campaign, a group dedicated to getting justice for the victims of the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.

Tomlinson isn't the only football fan who could be regretting a bold tattoo bet after this weekend, though, with one lucky Bolton supporter set to spend the rest of his life with Aaron Wilbraham's visage inked on his leg.