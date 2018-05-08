Gwyn Williams and Graham Rix: Ex-Chelsea coaches face new racism claims

Chelsea said they would "fully support those affected which would include counselling for any former player that may need it"

Former Chelsea coaches Gwyn Williams and Graham Rix face new allegations of racially abusing young players in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, with one saying they made his life "hell".

Seven former Chelsea players have now accused Williams or Rix of historical abuse, following previous claims made by three players in January.

Williams and Rix deny "all and any allegations of racial or other abuse".

Chelsea said they are taking the allegations "extremely seriously".

The club added: "The allegations will be fully investigated. We are absolutely determined to do the right thing, to assist the authorities and any investigations they may carry out, and to fully support those affected which would include counselling for any former player that may need it."

One lawyer suggested more racial abuse claims could follow across football.

The BBC has spoken to four black players, one of whom alleged that he was subjected to an "exhaustive list" of racial slurs, while another was racially abused by Williams when he asked why he was dropped from the youth team.

Another described the club as "institutionally racist" at the time the incidents were alleged to have occurred.

Their claims have also been supported by two white witnesses, former players Gary Baker and Grant Lunn.

Baker, who played for the Chelsea youth team from 1981 to 1985, said that "to have Gwyn totally deny the things that were said was just totally wrong".

He told BBC Sport: "My own beliefs are that somebody should be accountable and answerable to the things that were said."

All four players said that their football careers and personal lives had been affected by the abuse they suffered and an inability to report it.

One said: "The behaviour was appalling but the players had no way of challenging this behaviour which made it even worse."

Former England and Arsenal midfielder Rix, 60, joined the Stamford Bridge club in 1993 and left in 2000, a year after being jailed for having sex with an underage girl.

Williams, 68, joined Chelsea in 1979 as youth development officer and worked as assistant manager under former boss Claudio Ranieri before leaving the club in 2006.

He joined Leeds as technical director in the same year but was dismissed in 2013 after sending an "obscene" email containing pornographic images to work colleagues.

More to follow.