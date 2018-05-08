BBC Sport - Joe Thompson: Rochdale hero on saving League One side from relegation

All the pain has been worth it - Rochdale's Thompson

Rochdale’s Joe Thompson – a two-time cancer survivor – spoke to the Monday Night Club about scoring the goal that kept Rochdale in League One.

The midfielder's 69th-minute winner in the 1-0 defeat of Charlton was his first goal since returning to action in December.

Thompson said: "All the pain and dark days has been worth it just for that one little moment."

He is now in complete remission after being diagnosed with cancer again in March 2017.

This clip is originally from 5 live Sport on Monday, 8 May 2018.

Top videos

Video

All the pain has been worth it - Rochdale's Thompson

Video

World Cup countdown: Mexico manager steals the show - 2014

Video

Highlights: Williams holds nerve to win pulsating final

Video

Williams appears naked at news conference

Video

The man who made F1 great - without meaning to

Video

Williams pots brilliant red to clinch dramatic third world title

Video

I wasn't here last year, I watched it in a caravan - Williams

Video

Watch: Best shots of the Championship

Video

England to bring in attack coach - Jones

Video

World Cup countdown: Maradona's great goal v Belgium from Mexico '86

Video

Some Stoke players 'getting away with murder' - Adam

Video

Arsenal have the young players to succeed - Wright

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired