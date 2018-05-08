NI Football Awards: Crusaders' Gavin Whyte wins top honours

Jonny Evans, Gavin Whyte and Lauren Perry were the main award winners

Crusaders winger Gavin Whyte took two of the main prizes at the Northern Ireland Football Awards ceremony.

Whyte, 22, was named as Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year after helping Crusaders to the league title.

Coleraine's Oran Kearney won Manager of the Year after steering the club to a second place finish and the Irish Cup.

Jonny Evans was crowned International Personality of the Year and Linfield's Lauren Perry was named Women's Football Personality of the Year.

Whyte, who scored 21 goals for Crues as they won the Irish Premiership, was also selected in the Premiership Team of the Year.

The line up for the team of the year was dominated by title rivals Crusaders and Coleraine, who contributed nine of the 11 players, with Glenavon's Mark Sykes and Cliftonville's Golden Boot winner Joe Gormley the other players to earn recognition.

Goal of the Year was awarded to Crusaders' Billy Joe Burns for his effort against Linfield while Jimmy Nicholl was inducted into the Malcolm Brodie Hall of Fame.

Dundela were named as Non-Senior Club of the Year, Michael McCrudden of Institute was crowned Championship Player of the Year and Dundela's Jordan Hughes was named Intermediate Player of the Year.

Premiership Team of the Year

Chris Johns (Coleraine), Billy Joe Burns (Crusaders), Stephen O'Donnell (Coleraine), Gareth McConaghie (Coleraine), Aaron Traynor (Coleraine), Gavin Whyte (Crusaders), Ciaron Harkin (Coleraine), Mark Sykes (Glenavon), Paul Heatley (Crusaders), Jamie McGonigle (Coleraine), Joe Gormley (Cliftonville).