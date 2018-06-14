World Cup: Virtual Reality takes you 'inside' the stadium

Watch the Fifa World Cup from BBC Sport's virtual reality sofa

2018 Fifa World Cup on the BBC Host: Russia Dates: 14 June - 15 July Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

BBC Sport is bringing you the chance to experience the 2018 Fifa World Cup from Russia in virtual reality.

All 33 games from the BBC - including England's Group G games against Tunisia and Panama, and the final from Moscow - will be available via the BBC Sport VR 2018 Fifa World Cup app.

Users will be able to watch the action direct from the stadium in a fully immersive environment - as if you were actually watching from inside the stadium in your own hospitality box.

Watch BBC TV games in virtual reality with commentary from Match of the Day and a live stats dashboard with real-time match information.

There will also be build-up to every live game, match highlights in VR and feature content in 360-degree video.

You can watch in VR on your smartphone, tablet or - for an enhanced experience - VR headset.

How do I access it?

Users will need to download the BBC Sport World Cup VR app, which is now available via the links below on:

Sony Playstation VR users will be able to access it via the Playstation store.

You will also need a VR or 360 device to watch the matches, and an internet connection in order to download the app and stream the matches.

Please note: the BBC Sport World Cup VR app is separate from the main BBC Sport app - it is a standalone app purely for this virtual reality experience.

What will be available

Inside the app, users will enter the BBC's virtual World Cup lounge, where they will be able to access live match action and highlights.

All 33 matches from the World Cup which are broadcast live on BBC television will be available to watch in the Virtual Reality app. You can see a full list of the group games which will be broadcast on the BBC here.

Highlights of the other games from the tournament will also be available.

Safety and terms of use

The app, live streams and other related content are provided by Livelike on behalf of BBC Sport. App Store and other third-party terms of use will apply. Please read carefully and follow your VR or 360 device supplier's safety information.

Certain content may not be appropriate for all users and may contain repetitive flashing images, such as strobe effects. The app is suitable for people aged 16+ years. This is provided on an 'as is' basis.

It is part of an experimental project and the BBC cannot ensure the availability or quality of the app and/or its content.