Scottish Gossip: Dave King, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers chairman Dave King last night compared Celtic's domestic dominance to "a pack of cards" and predicted just a single Scottish title win could tip the balance of power in favour of the Ibrox club. (Herald)

Dave King describes himself as the "Bank of first resort" for Rangers. Since leading the takeover of the Ibrox club just over three years ago, he estimates his personal commitment to it at north of £30m. (Scotsman)

Celtic caught up with Rangers in just 11 minutes under Martin O'Neill... you just need the right management, says Ibrox chairman Dave King.(Sun)

Rangers chairman Dave King gave a media briefing at Ibrox yesterday

Scotland's player of the year Scott Brown has reinvented his Celtic career in same way Roy Keane did at Manchester United, says former Hoops goalkeeper Pat Bonner. (Daily Record)

Midfielder Kenny McLean vows to fire Aberdeen to second place as he prepares for his Pittodrie farewell. (Daily Record)

Ibrox chairman Dave King insists interim manager Graeme Murty knew he was never a serious candidate for the Rangers job - and slams accusations that he undermined him. (Sun)

"We want to finish the season on a high and there would be no better way to do that than beating Hibs in our last home game," says Hearts captain Christophe Berra looking forward to tomorrow's derby at Tynecastle. (Sun)

The Scottish Football Association will review footage of Steven Naismith's tackle on Scott Brown but no action will be taken against the on-loan Hearts forward before Wednesday's meeting with Hibs. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Defender Efe Ambrose says the derby is all about Hibs' quest to finish as league runners-up - and not Edinburgh's bragging rights. (Herald, print edition)

Steven Gerrard will find out a lot about himself at Rangers, says Preston boss Alex Neil, who explains: "There is nothing that can prepare you for being a manager". (Daily Mail)

Dundee goalkeeper Elliot Parish is staying on at Dens Park

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell is drawing on inspiration from some of his most memorable nights at Victoria Park as he looks to steer the Staggies to a crucial win over Dundee tonight. (Press & Journal)

Dundee boss Neil McCann has praised the impact of Elliott Parish after the goalkeeper triggered a one-year contract extension with the club. (The Courier)

Matty Willock, on loan at St Johnstone from Manchester United, would like to return to McDiarmid Park next season. (Sun, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Former Scotland skipper Bryan Redpath would still "love" his son Cameron, who is turning out for England Under-20s, to one day play for Scotland at full international level. (Scotsman)