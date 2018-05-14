Bristol City Women v Chelsea Ladies (Tue)

Chelsea could win a second trophy in captain Katie Chapman's final season after lifting the FA Cup

Chelsea will bid to clinch their second Women's Super League One title when they travel to Bristol City on Tuesday.

The London club will be crowned champions with a match to spare if they avoid defeat at Stoke Gifford Stadium.

Emma Hayes' side are six points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have two matches remaining, after City's 2-1 loss at Arsenal on Saturday.

That was coupled with a 2-1 win for Chelsea over Sunderland, which kept the Blues unbeaten in the league this term.

Lifting the title would complete a league and cup double - a feat they also achieved in 2015 - following their victory at Wembley in the Women's FA Cup final on 5 May.

A point or better from Tuesday's game would also give them their fifth major trophy, all won since Hayes took charge in 2012.

European semi-finalists Chelsea were comfortable 6-0 winners over Bristol City in September's reverse fixture on the opening weekend of the season.

However, the Vixens have won their past two league games, overcoming Everton and Yeovil Town away from home to move up to seventh.

Chelsea won 2017's transitional WSL 1 Spring Series, but were awarded a different trophy compared to the traditional WSL, because of the one-off nature of 2017's eight-round event.

Their rivals Manchester City won the title in the most recent full WSL 1 campaign in 2016, prior to the league's switch from a summer to a winter calendar.

To retain their crown, City need to win both of their remaining games, at home to Yeovil and Everton, while hoping that Chelsea lose both of their fixtures at Bristol City and Liverpool.

The season will conclude on Sunday, 20 May, with all 10 top-flight teams in action from 12:30 BST.