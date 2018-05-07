Albion Rovers: Manager Brian Kerr and assistant Stuart Malcolm leave club

Brian Kerr
Brian Kerr leaves Albion Rovers after one season in charge

Manager Brian Kerr and assistant Stuart Malcolm have left Albion Rovers following the club's relegation to Scottish League Two.

The Cliftonhill side finished bottom of League One.

The club say Kerr was offered "a revised contract for next season" but that the 36-year-old had "decided to pursue his career elsewhere".

Kerr played for Newcastle, Coventry, Motherwell and Hibernian and was capped three times by Scotland.

The Albion Rovers post, which he took up in May of last year, was his first managerial role.

Rovers won eight and drew six of their league games this season.

