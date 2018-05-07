BBC Sport - Some Stoke players 'have been getting away with murder' - Charlie Adam

Some Stoke players 'getting away with murder' - Adam

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam says four or five of his team-mates have been "getting away with murder for a long time".

This clip was first broadcast on 5 Live Sport on Monday 7 May, 2018.

Top videos

Video

Some Stoke players 'getting away with murder' - Adam

Video

World Cup countdown: Maradona's great goal v Belgium from Mexico '86

Video

Watch: Best shots of the Championship

Video

Arsenal have the young players to succeed - Wright

Video

The 13-year-old 'Nigerian Serena'

  • From the section News
Video

Match of the Day

Video

Shot of the Championship? Williams' 'unbelievable' pot

Video

I will always be an Arsenal fan - Wenger

Video

Williams takes control in final - 5 best shots

Video

Near miss for Tour de Yorkshire volunteer

  • From the section News
Video

Sweet tooth? Williams treats himself to picnic in final

Video

English title tougher than Spain & Germany - Guardiola

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired