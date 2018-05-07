BBC Sport - Some Stoke players 'have been getting away with murder' - Charlie Adam
Some Stoke players 'getting away with murder' - Adam
- From the section Football
Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam says four or five of his team-mates have been "getting away with murder for a long time".
This clip was first broadcast on 5 Live Sport on Monday 7 May, 2018.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired