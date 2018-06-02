Match ends, Belgium 0, Portugal 0.
Belgium 0-0 Portugal
Vincent Kompany raised concerns over his fitness by coming off early in the second half as Belgium and Portugal played out a draw in Brussels.
The Manchester City captain left the pitch soon after a challenge on Gelson Martins, and was seen in dialogue with coach Roberto Martinez as he came off.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo was absent as he was on a break after helping Real Madrid win the Champions League.
For Belgium, Jan Vertonghen's shot was tipped over by goalkeeper Beto.
Belgium, who will be England's final Group G opponents at the World Cup, scored a joint European record 43 goals in qualifying.
Martinez has not been entirely free of headaches in the build-up to the finals, though, as he has faced public criticism from Radja Nainggolan after leaving the Roma midfielder out of a provisional 28-man squad.
Kompany's fitness has been a long-term issue, with a series of injuries over the past five seasons, although the centre-back has been able to play without problems for his club since January.
The defender's composure and experience are important to the success of the three-man central defence that Martinez intends to field in Russia - which is why Belgium need him to avoid any setbacks.
Martinez will hope too that Romelu Lukaku gets back to his best after an ankle injury that affected the end of his club season at Manchester United.
Lukaku, only fit enough to play as a substitute in the FA Cup final defeat by Chelsea on 19 May, started in Brussels, but appeared to be still short of his best and was taken off after 45 minutes.
Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke, who came on for Lukaku, made little impact as Belgium's best efforts came in the second half from Vertonghen and Thomas Meunier, whose cross-shot was pushed away by Beto.
With Ronaldo rested, European champions Portugal created few chances, although they looked solid.
Full-back Raphael Guerreiro went close for them with one first-half shot that was pushed away well by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
If it was a forgettable match, there was at least reason to remember the night for Vertonghen, who became the first Belgium player to win 100 caps.
The Tottenham defender was presented with a special souvenir cap on the pitch by his mother before kick-off.
Line-ups
Belgium
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 4KompanySubstituted forBoyataat 55'minutes
- 5Vertonghen
- 15Meunier
- 7De Bruyne
- 19DembéléSubstituted forFellainiat 45'minutes
- 11CarrascoSubstituted forChadliat 45'minutes
- 14MertensSubstituted forJanuzajat 45'minutes
- 10E HazardSubstituted forT Hazardat 80'minutes
- 9R LukakuSubstituted forBentekeat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Boyata
- 8Fellaini
- 12Sels
- 13Casteels
- 16T Hazard
- 17Tielemans
- 18Januzaj
- 20Benteke
- 21Batshuayi
- 22Chadli
- 23Ciman
- 25J Lukaku
Portugal
- 22Beto
- 21Soares
- 3PepeBooked at 54mins
- 6Fonte
- 5Guerreiro
- 18Batalha MartinsSubstituted forQuaresmaat 63'minutes
- 8João MoutinhoSubstituted forBorges Fernandesat 87'minutes
- 14Carvalho
- 10João MárioSubstituted forFernandes Fernandesat 72'minutes
- 11Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forValente Silvaat 78'minutes
- 17Ganchinho GuedesSubstituted forSilva Duarteat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Bruno Alves
- 4Fernandes Fernandes
- 9Valente Silva
- 12Lopes
- 13Gato Alves Dias
- 15Barbosa Pereira
- 16Borges Fernandes
- 19Silva Duarte
- 20Quaresma
- Referee:
- Viktor Kassai
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium 0, Portugal 0.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Beto (Portugal) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Mário Rui replaces Gonçalo Guedes.
Manuel Fernandes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacer Chadli (Belgium).
Foul by Christian Benteke (Belgium).
Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Adnan Januzaj (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal).
Attempt missed. Adnan Januzaj (Belgium) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Belgium).
Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Bruno Fernandes replaces João Moutinho.
Hand ball by Christian Benteke (Belgium).
Offside, Portugal. Cédric Soares tries a through ball, but André Silva is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Thorgan Hazard replaces Eden Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. André Silva replaces Bernardo Silva.
Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal).
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by José Fonte.
Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pepe (Portugal).
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Manuel Fernandes replaces João Mário.
Attempt missed. William Carvalho (Portugal) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.
Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Belgium).
Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) because of an injury.
Offside, Portugal. Gonçalo Guedes tries a through ball, but Ricardo Quaresma is caught offside.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Beto.
Attempt saved. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Ricardo Quaresma replaces Gelson Martins.
Attempt missed. Gelson Martins (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.
Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by João Moutinho (Portugal).
Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Belgium).
Gelson Martins (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.