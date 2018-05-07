Steven Gerrard can give Rangers 'a lift', says Graham Dorrans

Injuries have restricted Graham Dorrans to only 19 appearances in his first season at Rangers

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans believes Steven Gerrard's appointment as manager will give the club "a lift".

Gerrard, 37, will take over next month after the Ibrox side have completed their 2017-18 Premiership campaign.

He will be the third manager Dorrans has played under since he joined the club last summer.

"I played against Steven a few times and he was certainly one of the best players I ever came up against," said former West Brom man Dorrans, 31.

"When a name like that comes into the football club it gives the whole place a lift. Steven Gerrard is a massive figure in the game and the boys are excited and looking forward to working with him.

"When a new manager comes into the football club everyone is starting afresh. That's normal - that's what happens in football.

"He has his own ideas and all the boys are excited for him to come in and learn from him. Learning from someone of his stature will be great."

Gerrard has agreed a four-year contract for his first senior managerial role

When Dorrans left Norwich City to move to Ibrox, Pedro Caixinha was the manager but the Portuguese was sacked in October and, after a spell in interim charge, Graeme Murty was put in charge for the rest of the season.

However, that was cut short with Murty leaving the manager's role last week following the 5-0 league defeat at Celtic Park.

Dorrans got injured in Caixinha's last match in charge and did not return to first-team action until last March.

Rangers remain in contention to finish second in the Premiership, trailing Tuesday's opponents Aberdeen by a point and leading Sunday's opponents Hibernian by two points.

"It's never nice when a manager has to leave but the new manager has come in now and we're all starting afresh again," Dorrans added.

"It's great the new manager has been announced but at the minute, we've got a job to concentrate on."