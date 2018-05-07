Forest Green Rovers: Isaiah Osbourne offered new deal as 12 players depart

From the section

Isaiah Osbourne has played in the Premier League for Aston Villa

Forest Green Rovers have offered a new contract to midfielder Isaiah Osbourne but have released 12 players after securing their League Two status.

With Reece Brown retained, Rovers boss Mark Cooper now wants to extend the deal for 30-year-old Osbourne.

He played 37 games last season following his move from Walsall.

Sam Russell, Omar Bugiel and Keanu Marsh Brown, who played in last season's National League promotion final win, are among the 12 to leave.

Under contract but available for transfer: Luke James, Fabien Robert, Manny Monthe.

Players released: Keanu Marsh-Brown, Omar Bugiel, Callum Evans, Alex Whittle, Mark Roberts, Sam Russell, Harry Pickering, Tom Anderson, Jon Moran, Olly Mehew, Cameron Belford, Jordan Morris.