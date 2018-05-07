USM Alger big winners as Confed Cup group phase kicks off

African Confederation Cup trophy

USM Alger of Algeria beat Young Africans of Tanzania 4-0 as the group phase of this season's African Confederation Cup kicked off.

USMA began their scoring spree through Oussama Darfalou after only four minutes.

Farouk Chafai added a second before half-time with Abderrahmane Meziane hitting a third on 54 minutes.

Goalkeeper Mohamed Zemmamouche converted a late penalty to complete the rout.

African Confederation Cup Group Fixtures: GROUP A:

ASEC Mimosas (CIV) 1-0 Aduana Stars (Gha)

Aduana Stars (Gha) Raja Casablanca (Mar) 0-0 AS Vita Club (DRC)

AS Vita Club (DRC) GROUP B:

Renaissance Berkane (Mar) 1-0 Al Hilal (Sud)

Al Hilal (Sud) Al Masry (Egy) 2-0 UD Songo (Moz)

UD Songo (Moz) GROUP C:

Enyimba (Ngr) 2-0 Djoliba (Mli)

Djoliba (Mli) Williamsville (CIV) 1-0 CARA (Cgo)

CARA (Cgo) GROUP D:

Rayon Sports (Rwa) 1-1 Gor Mahia (Ken)

Gor Mahia (Ken) USM Alger (Alg) 4-0 Young Africans (Tan)

Also in Group D of Africa's second tier club competition, Rayon Sport of Rwanda and Gor Mahia of Kenya, who are both playing in the group phase for the first time, battled to a 1-1 draw in torrential rain in Kigali.

Uganda-born Rwanda international Meddie Kagere put Gor ahead on 10 minutes and Eric Rutanga levelled midway through the first half when his free-kick flew into the net.

The other stalemate came in Group A with Vita Club exceeding expectations by holding fellow former African champions Raja Casablanca 0-0 in Morocco.

Raja, impressive qualifiers for the group phase, fielded a side containing many of the 2018 Morocco African Nations Championship-winning team.

ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast lead the group having edged Aduana Stars of Ghana 1-0 through a first-half goal from Burkina Faso-born Ahmed Toure.

An Ahmed Gomaa brace took Al Masry of Egypt to the top of Group B as his goals sank UD Songo of Mozambique 2-0 in Port Said.

The Egyptians lead on goal difference from Renaissance Berkane of Morocco, whose 1-0 home win over Al Hilal came courtesy of a second-minute strike from Togolese Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba.

In Group C, Enyimba of Nigeria overcame Djoliba of Mali 2-0 in Calabar with Isiaka Oladuntoye and substitute Stanley Dimgba the scorers.

Roland Irie Zan Bi gave Williamsville of Ivory Coast an 18th-minute lead over CARA of Congo Brazzaville in Abidjan which they retained for a 1-0 win.