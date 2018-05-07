USM Alger big winners as Confed Cup group phase kicks off
USM Alger of Algeria beat Young Africans of Tanzania 4-0 as the group phase of this season's African Confederation Cup kicked off.
USMA began their scoring spree through Oussama Darfalou after only four minutes.
Farouk Chafai added a second before half-time with Abderrahmane Meziane hitting a third on 54 minutes.
Goalkeeper Mohamed Zemmamouche converted a late penalty to complete the rout.
Also in Group D of Africa's second tier club competition, Rayon Sport of Rwanda and Gor Mahia of Kenya, who are both playing in the group phase for the first time, battled to a 1-1 draw in torrential rain in Kigali.
Uganda-born Rwanda international Meddie Kagere put Gor ahead on 10 minutes and Eric Rutanga levelled midway through the first half when his free-kick flew into the net.
The other stalemate came in Group A with Vita Club exceeding expectations by holding fellow former African champions Raja Casablanca 0-0 in Morocco.
Raja, impressive qualifiers for the group phase, fielded a side containing many of the 2018 Morocco African Nations Championship-winning team.
ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast lead the group having edged Aduana Stars of Ghana 1-0 through a first-half goal from Burkina Faso-born Ahmed Toure.
An Ahmed Gomaa brace took Al Masry of Egypt to the top of Group B as his goals sank UD Songo of Mozambique 2-0 in Port Said.
The Egyptians lead on goal difference from Renaissance Berkane of Morocco, whose 1-0 home win over Al Hilal came courtesy of a second-minute strike from Togolese Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba.
In Group C, Enyimba of Nigeria overcame Djoliba of Mali 2-0 in Calabar with Isiaka Oladuntoye and substitute Stanley Dimgba the scorers.
Roland Irie Zan Bi gave Williamsville of Ivory Coast an 18th-minute lead over CARA of Congo Brazzaville in Abidjan which they retained for a 1-0 win.