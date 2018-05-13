Championship - Play-offs - 2nd Leg
Fulham19:45Derby
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Derby County

Cameron Jerome (right) scored his fifth goal in four games to give Derby a first-leg lead
Cameron Jerome (right) scored his fifth goal in four games to give Derby a first-leg lead
Follow live text coverage on Monday from 19:15 BST

Fulham go into the home second-leg of their EFL Championship play-off semi-final trailing 1-0 to opponents Derby.

The Cottagers hope on-loan Liverpool striker Sheyi Ojo will return after missing six games with an injury.

Derby lead thanks to Cameron Jerome's header and could give a first start since 11 March to Ikechi Anya, who came off the bench at Pride Park.

Boss Gary Rowett must cope without left-back Marcus Olsson, who will be out until 2019 after knee surgery.

The aggregate winners will face either Aston Villa or Middlesbrough in the final at Wembley for a place in next season's Premier League.

Match facts

  • Fulham are still looking for their first ever win in the Football League play-offs, having drawn two and lost five of their previous seven games.
  • The last second-tier team to win the play-offs after a semi-final first leg defeat was Bolton Wanderers, who overturned a 2-1 defeat against Wolves in 1995 (3-2 on aggregate), before beating Reading in the final.
  • Derby have progressed to the play-off final on each of the previous three occasions they have won the semi-final first leg; all of which have come in the second tier (in 1994, 2007 and 2014).
  • Fulham have scored more league goals than any other Championship team in 2018, with 61% of their total coming in home games (27 of 44).
  • Aleksandar Mitrovic has been directly involved in seven of Fulham's past 12 league goals at Craven Cottage, scoring six and assisting one.
  • After scoring just once in his first 15 league appearances for Derby, Cameron Jerome has netted in each of his four outings since (five goals).
  • If Jerome nets in the second leg, it would be the first time in his league career (including play-offs) that he has scored in five consecutive games.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired