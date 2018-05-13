Fulham v Derby County

Cameron Jerome (right) scored his fifth goal in four games to give Derby a first-leg lead

Fulham go into the home second-leg of their EFL Championship play-off semi-final trailing 1-0 to opponents Derby.

The Cottagers hope on-loan Liverpool striker Sheyi Ojo will return after missing six games with an injury.

Derby lead thanks to Cameron Jerome's header and could give a first start since 11 March to Ikechi Anya, who came off the bench at Pride Park.

Boss Gary Rowett must cope without left-back Marcus Olsson, who will be out until 2019 after knee surgery.

The aggregate winners will face either Aston Villa or Middlesbrough in the final at Wembley for a place in next season's Premier League.

Match facts