BBC Sport - Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool: Blues must be ready - Antonio Conte
Chelsea must be ready - Conte
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says the Blues' must "be ready" for any slip-ups by Spurs and Liverpool after a 1-0 win against Jurgen Klopp's side kept alive their hopes of Champions League qualification.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Watch all the highlights from Sunday's fixtures on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 6 May, at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired