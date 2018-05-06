Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says the Blues' must "be ready" for any slip-ups by Spurs and Liverpool after a 1-0 win against Jurgen Klopp's side kept alive their hopes of Champions League qualification.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool

Watch all the highlights from Sunday's fixtures on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 6 May, at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.