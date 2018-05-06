Paul Baker: Cheltenham Town chairman stands down after 21 years

Paul Baker oversaw Cheltenham's transition from a part-time to a full-time club

Cheltenham Town chairman Paul Baker is standing down, after 21 years in the role with the League Two club.

Baker took over from Arthur Hayward ahead of the 1997-98 season.

He had revealed in March 2017 that the "clock was ticking" on his departure from the Robins.

"I have been considering my position as chairman for some time now and this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made," he told the Gloucestershire club's website.

"I have always put the club first, but now I want to channel my energy and time into other things. I will remain a fan, I will hope to attend most games, and I will be on the end of the phone whenever needed."

The Robins finished the season 17th in League Two, five points clear of the relegation zone.