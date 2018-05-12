Middlesbrough 0-1 Aston Villa

Mile Jedinak's goal was his first in an away match since November 2014

Mile Jedinak's header gave Aston Villa a one-goal lead going into the home leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against Middlesbrough.

Jedinak headed home Jack Grealish's corner for the only goal, while Villa's Robert Snodgrass struck the upright.

Boro's best chance was a Britt Assombalonga header saved by Sam Johnstone in the first half.

However, chances were at a premium and that left Villa with a precious lead to take into Tuesday's second leg.

Villa boss Steve Bruce restored vital components of his side, such as skipper John Terry and dynamic playmaker Grealish, which gave the visitors composure and craft in equal measure.

Boro had enjoyed a hot streak in their run to the play-offs but Villa did well to quieten the threat of ex-Villa man Adama Traore and as such they largely lacked the cutting edge to break their opponents down.

Patrick Bamford's introduction late on gave the hosts a sharper focus up front, but even he was unable to supply the firepower to cancel out the Villa lead.

There was a raucous atmosphere in the rapidly-cooling temperatures at the Riverside, but Villa's bright start and early goal punctured the optimism.

It was Villa who controlled the game, much to the visible frustration of Boro boss Tony Pulis, and Snodgrass went close to doubling Villa's lead after concerted pressure, curling the ball toward the far corner but Darren Randolph tipped it onto the post.

Boro came out of their shells as the second half progressed but, even when they got in behind the defence, Johnstone remained largely untroubled.

Pulis' side launched their expected rally as time ticked by, buoyed by Bamford's entrance, but Villa defended resolutely to protect their winning position.