Derby County v Fulham

Gary Rowett's Derby finished 13 points behind Fulham in the regular 46-game campaign

Derby defender Marcus Olsson (knee) is a doubt for Friday's play-off semi-final first leg at home to Fulham.

But the Championship's top scorer, forward Matej Vydra, is likely to return to the Rams' starting line-up.

Visitors Fulham, who missed out on automatic promotion by two points, have a full-strength squad available.

Matt Targett is fit after an illness, while Sheyi Ojo is back following a knock and Floyd Ayite may start having returned from a hamstring issue.

Fulham have not won any of their six previous play-off games, after three unsuccessful two-legged semi-finals, including last season's 2-1 aggregate loss to Reading at this stage.

Derby are bidding to end their 10-year stay in the Championship, while Fulham have been out of the Premier League since 2014.

Derby boss Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:

"People talk about Derby and this weight of expectation that always floats around and follows a club.

"So maybe this is the first time they've been in the play-offs in recent years where there is no expectation, and where we can go out and give it everything without any real fear.

"Fulham are the favourites for the play-offs, if you look at the odds, and we're probably the least-fancied team, so maybe that gives us something to prove."

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:

"We have showed ambition, quality and self-belief many times in the regular season.

"Our season was fantastic and many teams want to be in the position we are. In the middle of December nobody believed we would be in the position to fight for the Premier League.

"We have three games ahead of us and we have great confidence. We must be ready to keep going and cross this line."

Match facts