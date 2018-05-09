Italian Coppa Italia
Juventus4AC Milan0

Juventus 4-0 AC Milan

Juventus
Juventus have won the Italian Cup for a record 13th time

Juventus won their fourth consecutive Coppa Italia as they thrashed AC Milan in the final at Stadio Olimpico.

Centre-back Medhi Benatia scored twice for Juve, heading in the opener in the 56th minute from Paulo Dybala's cross.

Milan's 19-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was at fault as he fumbled in Douglas Costa's second and then spilled Mario Mandzukic's header for Benatia to poke home.

Nikola Kalinic then headed Miralem Pjanic's corner past his own keeper.

Juventus need just one point from their final two Serie A games to complete a fourth domestic double in a row.

Massimiliano Allegri's side did not concede a single goal in this season's cup run, with Gianluigi Buffon making his first appearance in a Coppa Italia final since 1999.

The closest Milan, who have not won a trophy in seven years, came was when Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi inadvertently hit his own post.

Massimiliano Allegri
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has been linked to Arsenal

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 7Cuadrado
  • 15Barzagli
  • 4Benatia
  • 22Asamoah
  • 6Khedira
  • 5PjanicSubstituted forMarchisioat 87'minutes
  • 14Matuidi
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forHiguaínat 83'minutes
  • 11Douglas CostaBooked at 61minsSubstituted forBernardeschiat 73'minutes
  • 17Mandzukic

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 8Marchisio
  • 9Higuaín
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 21Höwedes
  • 23Szczesny
  • 24Rugani
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 27Sturaro
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2CalabriaBooked at 73mins
  • 19Bonucci
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 79Kessié
  • 73LocatelliSubstituted forMontolivoat 80'minutes
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forBoriniat 68'minutes
  • 63CutroneSubstituted forKalinicat 62'minutes
  • 10Calhanoglu

Substitutes

  • 4Mauri
  • 7Kalinic
  • 9Valente Silva
  • 11Borini
  • 17Zapata
  • 18Montolivo
  • 20Abate
  • 21Biglia
  • 22Musacchio
  • 30Storari
  • 31Antonelli
  • 90Donnarumma
Referee:
Antonio Damato

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home10
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Wednesday 9th May 2018

