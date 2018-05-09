Juventus 4-0 AC Milan

Juventus have won the Italian Cup for a record 13th time

Juventus won their fourth consecutive Coppa Italia as they thrashed AC Milan in the final at Stadio Olimpico.

Centre-back Medhi Benatia scored twice for Juve, heading in the opener in the 56th minute from Paulo Dybala's cross.

Milan's 19-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was at fault as he fumbled in Douglas Costa's second and then spilled Mario Mandzukic's header for Benatia to poke home.

Nikola Kalinic then headed Miralem Pjanic's corner past his own keeper.

Juventus need just one point from their final two Serie A games to complete a fourth domestic double in a row.

Massimiliano Allegri's side did not concede a single goal in this season's cup run, with Gianluigi Buffon making his first appearance in a Coppa Italia final since 1999.

The closest Milan, who have not won a trophy in seven years, came was when Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi inadvertently hit his own post.