Spanish La Liga
Sevilla3Real Madrid2

Sevilla 3-2 Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos has scored two La Liga own goals - both against Sevilla, the only other club he has played for

Sergio Ramos missed a penalty, scored an own goal and netted another spot-kick as Real Madrid lost to Sevilla.

Wissam Ben Yedder ran onto Luis Muriel's flicked header to put Sevilla ahead and then Steven Nzonzi set up Miguel Layun to score a second.

Ramos smashed his first kick onto the bar - and then turned Gabriel Mercado's cross home to give Sevilla a 3-0 lead.

Real did get two late consolations, with Borja Mayoral scoring a header and Ramos scoring an injury-time penalty.

The Champions League finalists, who rested goalkeeper Keylor Navas, would have overtaken Atletico Madrid into second with a win.

Real - who were without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo - face Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday, 26 May. They play two La Liga games before then, although have little to play for with Barcelona having won La Liga 10 days ago.

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home21
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Sevilla 3, Real Madrid 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sevilla 3, Real Madrid 2.

Goal!

Goal! Sevilla 3, Real Madrid 2. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty Real Madrid. Theo Hernández draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla) after a foul in the penalty area.

Theo Hernández (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla).

Foul by Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid).

Sandro Ramírez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Real Madrid. Nacho tries a through ball, but Borja Mayoral is caught offside.

Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sandro Ramírez (Sevilla).

Foul by Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid).

Clément Lenglet (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcos Llorente replaces Casemiro.

Goal!

Goal! Sevilla 3, Real Madrid 1. Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.

Attempt saved. Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic with a headed pass.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Roque Mesa.

Goal!

Own Goal by Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid. Sevilla 3, Real Madrid 0.

Booking

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla).

Attempt saved. Sandro Ramírez (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Roque Mesa.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Daniel Carriço replaces Wissam Ben Yedder because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Offside, Sevilla. Miguel Layún tries a through ball, but Wissam Ben Yedder is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Roque Mesa replaces Franco Vázquez.

Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Borja Mayoral replaces Dani Ceballos.

Booking

Guido Pizarro (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Guido Pizarro (Sevilla).

