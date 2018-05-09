Sevilla 3-2 Real Madrid

From the section

Sergio Ramos has scored two La Liga own goals - both against Sevilla, the only other club he has played for

Sergio Ramos missed a penalty, scored an own goal and netted another spot-kick as Real Madrid lost to Sevilla.

Wissam Ben Yedder ran onto Luis Muriel's flicked header to put Sevilla ahead and then Steven Nzonzi set up Miguel Layun to score a second.

Ramos smashed his first kick onto the bar - and then turned Gabriel Mercado's cross home to give Sevilla a 3-0 lead.

Real did get two late consolations, with Borja Mayoral scoring a header and Ramos scoring an injury-time penalty.

The Champions League finalists, who rested goalkeeper Keylor Navas, would have overtaken Atletico Madrid into second with a win.

Real - who were without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo - face Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday, 26 May. They play two La Liga games before then, although have little to play for with Barcelona having won La Liga 10 days ago.