BBC Sport - MOTD2: Ian Wright says Arsenal youngsters can bring success back to club
Arsenal have the young players to succeed - Wright
- From the section Arsenal
Match of the Day 2 pundit and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright says the Gunners need a manager who is committed to developing the young talent already at the club.
