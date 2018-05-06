BBC Sport - Arsenal 5-0 Burnley: We had nothing to play for - Sean Dyche
Burnley had nothing to play for - Dyche
- From the section Burnley
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says having nothing to play for affected his side as they lost 5-0 at Arsenal.
MATCH REPORT:
Watch all the highlights from Sunday's fixtures on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 6 May, at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired