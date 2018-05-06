BBC Sport - Arsenal 5-0 Burnley: I will always be a Gunners fan - Arsene Wenger
I will always be an Arsenal fan - Wenger
Arsene Wenger says he will remain an Arsenal fan after managing his last ever home game which saw the Gunners beat Burnley 5-0.
