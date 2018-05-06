Neil Warnock: Cardiff City ready to 'ruffle feathers' in Premier League

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Hey ho, it's better than the Championship!' - Cardiff boss Neil Warnock on PL promotion

Neil Warnock says his Cardiff City side will "ruffle a few feathers" in the Premier League next season.

The Bluebirds won promotion from the Championship with Sunday's 0-0 draw at home against Reading.

Warnock spent comparatively little on his squad to secure a record eighth promotion, but believes his team can compete in the top flight.

"That's all we can do. It's not rocket science when you take that top six out of the Premier League," he said.

"We'll be odds-on favourites to be relegated but were 33-1 to get into the play-offs [this season], never mind promotion.

"I know we're not easy on the eye. You knew you'd get criticised at times in certain games, but you can only work with what you've got.

"I'm really proud to have built a team capable of ruffling a few feathers when I look at the teams below us in the division, with their budgets."

When Warnock was appointed in October 2016, Cardiff were second from bottom of the Championship.

After steering them to safety last season, the 69-year-old former Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers manager masterminded an improbable promotion.

There were scenes of unbridled celebration after the final whistle on Sunday, with a club record crowd at Cardiff City Stadium of 32,478 spilling on to the pitch.

Their joy was representative of a greater sense of togetherness at the club under Warnock, a stark contrast to the disenchantment of recent campaigns.

Owner Vincent Tan's 2012 decision to turn the team's shirts from blue to red proved highly divisive but, since reverting to blue in 2015, those bitter wounds have gradually started to heal for many.

That was evident after the promotion-sealing draw against Reading, with supporters carrying Tan on their shoulders during the pitch invasion.

"They're proud of being Bluebirds again, the fans," Warnock added.

"Everyone wants to support the club now and that's lovely.

"I've seen the fans on the pitch, a full house, the owners and everyone together, it's got to be the best ever job I've done in my life."