BBC Sport - Man City 0-0 Huddersfield: Terriers point - David Wagner
Terriers deserved Man City point - Wagner
- From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner believes his side earned their point following their 0-0 draw against Manchester City.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 0-0 Huddersfield Town
Watch all the highlights from Sunday's fixtures on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 6 May, at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired