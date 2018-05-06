BBC Sport - Sir Alex Ferguson: Massive respect for ex-Man Utd manager - Michael Appleton

'Massive respect' for Ferguson

There is "massive respect" for Sir Alex Ferguson from former players and colleagues, says ex-manager and Match of the Day 2 pundit Michael Appleton.

Former Manchester United boss Ferguson is in hospital after having surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

