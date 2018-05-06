Sir Alex Ferguson: Former Manchester United boss remains in intensive care

Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge at Old Trafford between 1986 and 2013

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson remains in intensive care after having emergency surgery on Saturday for a brain haemorrhage.

A United statement said the procedure "had gone very well" but there is no update on the 76-year-old's condition.

The Scot retired as United manager in May 2013 after winning 38 trophies during 26 years in charge.

He was at Old Trafford last Sunday when he presented Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger with a commemorative trophy.

Ferguson's family have requested privacy as he recovers in Salford Royal Hospital.

"We will keep Sir Alex and his loved ones in our thoughts during this time, and we are united in our wish to see him make a comfortable, speedy recovery," United later said in a tweet.

"He needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery."

The most successful manager in the history of the British game, Ferguson's trophy haul at Old Trafford included 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

Ferguson famously won the Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999, the year in which he was knighted.

United's club captain Michael Carrick said he was "devastated" to learn his former manager had needed emergency surgery.

"All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong boss," he posted on Twitter.

Ferguson has been married to wife Cathy since 1966. His son Darren manages Doncaster Rovers but did not not take charge of their League One match against Wigan on Saturday.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger pictured at Old Trafford last Sunday

Ferguson began his playing career with Scottish club Queen's Park as a 16-year-old striker while working as an apprentice tool-worker at Clyde Shipyards.

His most notable spell as a player came in a two-year stint at Rangers from 1967. He retired as a player in 1974 when he was on Ayr United's books.

He began his managerial career as a 32-year-old at East Stirlingshire before going to St Mirren, where he won his first trophy by taking the Scottish first division title in 1977.

Ferguson moved on to Aberdeen and turned them into a major force in a Scottish top division in which Rangers and Celtic had dominated.

He led them to three Scottish titles, four Scottish FA Cups, one League Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1983 by beating Real Madrid 2-1 in the final.

Sir Alex Ferguson's Man Utd trophies Premier League: 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013 FA Charity/Community Shield: 1990 (shared), 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011 FA Cup: 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2004 Uefa Super Cup: 1992 League Cup: 1992, 2006, 2009, 2010 Inter-Continental Cup: 1999 Champions League: 1999, 2008 Fifa Club World Cup: 2008 Cup Winners Cup: 1991

Ferguson managed Scotland in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico following the death of Jock Stein, although he was unable to take his country past the group stage.

He became Manchester United manager later that year.

United celebrated their first Premier League triumph under Ferguson in 1993, the club's first league title for 26 years.

Willie Miller, who served as Aberdeen captain under Ferguson, said he was "staggered" to hear the news.

"My thoughts are with the boss, Cathy and the boys. Hoping the great man does what he does best and wins this challenge," he added.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce said: "I hope he's in good hands and I hope the operation is a major success. As a personal friend, I hope he has a full recovery."

David Beckham posted this picture of himself as a youth player alongside Sir Alex Ferguson

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture of himself and Sir Alex Ferguson during his time at Manchester United

'Keep fighting boss' - reaction from the football world

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham: Keep fighting boss. Sending prayers and love to Cathy and the whole family.

Mike Phelan, who was Ferguson's assistant for five years: You've won more than most and if anyone can, you can boss.

United defender Ashley Young: Gutted to hear the news tonight about Sir Alex. Don't really know what else to say other than thoughts and prayers with you and your family, boss.

Former United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar: Devastated about the news about Sir Alex and knowing all too well about the situation ourselves. Stay strong and hope together with everyone you recover.

United defender Chris Smalling: Gutted to hear the news about Sir Alex. Stay strong boss. Thoughts are with you and your family.

Former England striker and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker: Very sorry to hear the news that Sir Alex Ferguson is seriously ill in hospital. Wish him all the very best.

Aberdeen FC: The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected with Aberdeen Football Club are with our former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following tonight's news.

Liverpool FC: A great rival but also a great friend who supported this club during its most difficult time, it is hoped that Sir Alex will make a full recovery.

Manchester City: Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery.

World football governing body Fifa: We join many across the world of football in sending our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson.