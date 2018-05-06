Olly Murs on the 'Up' as Coggeshall Town win promotion

Olly Murs is a huge football fan and talented footballer who has played in numerous charity events, including Soccer Aid

Singer-songwriter Olly Murs has got used to hitting the right pitch and "going up" the charts.

Now he is striking the right pitch and going up the football pyramid as player and co-owner of non-league side Coggeshall Town FC.

A collaboration with Demi Lovato brought the award-winning, multi-million selling artist one of his biggest hits 'Up' in 2014.

But the 33-year-old is also a talented footballer and huge football fan, and a collaboration of a different sorts with his team-mates at Coggeshall has brought a third successive promotion.

"I am feeling amazing," Murs told BBC Essex. "I love being a part of this. Aside from my music, when I am here with the boys I am just one of the lads.

"These are moments I will cherish for the rest of my life.

"We have worked so hard. We are not the biggest club in the world but I feel so proud of the boys and for the support we have got. It's been a great season; there have been a lot of highs and lows but that's what football is all about."

The club have won the Thurlow Nunn Premier title to gain promotion to the Bostik Division One North, which is the eighth tier of the English football pyramid.

Murs missed the initial celebrations when they clinched the title with a 4-2 win over Felixstowe on Tuesday because of work commitments.

But he flew back from Los Angeles and was part of the action as they picked up the league trophy after beating Stowmarket 3-2 on Saturday.

Olly Murs took over at co-owner at Coggeshall this season

Murs added: "Next season we will be in Bostik One, so it will be nice to be among all the proper Essex teams, like Witham Town and Heybridge Swifts.

"We have a great young squad. Hopefully in the next couple of years we can go again. Next season we want to do the same.

"It's my first season as co-owner and we have won a championship. Our set-up is all sorted for the next stage, but we will definitely do a few extra bits. We are very excited."