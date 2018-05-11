West Ham United v Everton

West Ham boss David Moyes managed Everton for 11 years

TEAM NEWS

West Ham forward Jordan Hugill could make his first start since joining the club in January, with Javier Hernandez still nursing a knee injury.

Pedro Obiang and James Collins might be involved after spells on the sidelines.

Everton's Wayne Rooney has a knee problem and will not be risked but Theo Walcott could return from a calf issue.

Defender Mason Holgate, who has not played since mid-March because of an ankle injury, is in contention for a place in the squad.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "West Ham and Everton will surely want to consign this season to the history books.

"It's been an unsatisfactory and sometimes turbulent campaign, with both clubs changing managers in an attempt to make progress.

"Injury has denied Wayne Rooney the chance to make a possible Premier League farewell before a move to MLS in the United States, while David Moyes may be in charge of West Ham for the final time.

"Everton will finish in the top 10, while West Ham only secured their Premier League place last weekend. The end-of-season report for both clubs probably is 'could and should do better'."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager David Moyes on his future: "We'll have a chat next week and we'll see [whether I stay].

"It's been a tough job but a really good job. I've really enjoyed it and the players have worked hard when we came in; we had to get them in order a little bit and get them playing a bit better, and I think we've done that. It's a big achievement for us."

Everton manager Sam Allardyce on Wayne Rooney's future: "My understanding of the situation is there seems to have been some negotiation somewhere along the line.

"I don't get involved in anything with regards transfers so all I know is there appears to be interest from DC United. Where that lies and where Wayne lies with it I can't tell you at the moment."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both men have done what was asked of them by keeping their sides up after being appointed in mid-season and, while David Moyes will get a say in his future, it could be that Everton decide that Sam Allardyce is surplus to requirements.

In terms of the game, I am going for Moyes to come out on top against his former club.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won just one of the last 19 Premier League meetings: 3-2 at Goodison Park in March 2016.

Everton are unbeaten in nine away league games against the Hammers dating back to April 2007.

The Toffees have won 24 Premier League games against West Ham, more than they have against any other side.

West Ham United

They are aiming to avoid becoming the first team to lose more than 10 top-flight matches by at least a three-goal margin in a single season since West Brom in 1985-86.

David Moyes has lost all five of his Premier League games against his former club by an aggregate score of 0-12.

However, the Scotsman has won seven of his last eight league meetings with Sam Allardyce.

Marko Arnautovic has scored 10 league goals this season. Bobby Zamora was the last West Ham player to score 11 goals in a single Premier League season back in 2006-07.

Everton

After a run of five consecutive away defeats, Everton are unbeaten in their last three. They've not won back-to-back top-flight away games since September 2016.

The Toffees have won their final match in 52 different top-flight seasons, three more than any other side.

Only against Newcastle (15) has Wayne Rooney scored more Premier League goals than he has against West Ham (14) - including a hat-trick against the Hammers in November.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 42% Probability of away win: 30%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.