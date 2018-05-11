Southampton v Manchester City

Champions Manchester City lifted the Premier League trophy after last weekend's home draw with Huddersfield Town

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's Jan Bednarek will miss the visit of Manchester City after suffering a head injury in the crucial 1-0 win at Swansea on Tuesday.

Midfielder Mario Lemina has not trained this week due to a hamstring injury and will be assessed.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to make changes, with Ederson, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling among those likely to return.

Forward Sergio Aguero is City's only injury concern with a knee problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "My first commentary this season covered City's win at Brighton on the opening weekend. Since then they've dazzled us all with some of the most fluent attacking football ever seen in England.

"A 32nd win would break Tottenham's 57-year-old record for victories in a single top-flight campaign and make them the first Premier League side to hit 100 points. A fitting reward. They've been a joy to watch.

"Southampton hadn't been until the revival under Mark Hughes, who organised talented individuals into a better team with renewed belief.

"Only a disaster will now send them down. St Mary's should party at full-time. But lessons need to be learnt to prevent another season of struggle next time."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manager Mark Hughes when asked if he would like to stay on at Southampton beyond the end of this season: "It's a very good club, especially with what's in place here to allow players to move forward and have success. So yes, it's a well-run club, good club, and a good opportunity for whoever gets it."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "We will try to win the game. That is no doubt about that, we have done that all season. These last weeks, these numbers [records] helped us to be focused."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am expecting City to win, but not by enough goals to send Saints down.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have won just one of the last nine meetings, drawing two and losing six.

However, City have only won two of their last six visits to Southampton, drawing two and losing two.

Southampton

Saints have won two of their last three Premier League matches; their previous two league victories had taken 22 attempts.

They are unbeaten in four league games, winning two and drawing two, having lost the previous four.

Only West Brom (18) have earned fewer points at home than Saints' tally of 19 this season.

Their record Premier League defeat is 7-1, away at Everton and Liverpool in November 1996 and January 1999 respectively.

They have lost three of their seven league games since Mark Hughes took over, winning two and drawing two.

Manchester City

City's tally of 105 goals, 97 points and 31 victories are all Premier League records for a single campaign.

They could become the first team to reach 100 points in an English top-flight campaign. The record - based on three points for a win - is held by Liverpool, who claimed the equivalent of 98 points across 42 games in 1978-79.

Victory would set a top-flight record of 32 in a season, eclipsing Tottenham's tally of 31 from 1960-61.

Pep Guardiola's side are two goals shy of the club record 107 they scored in the top flight in 1936-37.

City are unbeaten in their last five matches, winning four and scoring 15 goals.

Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane lead the Premier League in assists this season, with 15 each.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-2 Probability of draw: 17% Probability of home win: 11% Probability of away win: 72%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.