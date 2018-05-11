Burnley v Bournemouth

Sean Dyche's Burnley have enjoyed their best Premier League season in finishing seventh.

TEAM NEWS

Departing Burnley pair Scott Arfield and Dean Marney will hope to overcome injury problems to be involved against Bournemouth.

Ben Mee, Ashley Barnes, Steven Defour and Robbie Brady all remain out.

Harry Arter and Adam Smith will both miss the game for Bournemouth because of respective Achilles and knee ligament injuries.

Junior Stanislas is still working his way back from knee trouble and won't be involved either.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Mark Scott: "Burnley fans can spend their summer pondering where next season's European tour will take them after a seventh-placed finish was rubber stamped last weekend.

"Sean Dyche is quite rightly one of the contenders for manager of the season after guiding the Clarets to their best top division position since 1974 - and he's already had his tremendous work recognised locally, with a pub around the corner from Turf Moor now officially known as 'The Royal Dyche'!

"Bournemouth arrive with something to toast as well, having secured a fourth successive season in the Premier League, something Eddie Howe described as an 'incredible achievement'. The Cherries are still in with a chance of snatching a top-half finish as well."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We're strong financially, so there's no sense of anyone having to go anywhere.

"There's a reality to the market and not just for us, there's superpower clubs who get bids of astronomical levels and eventually they have to look at it.

"But we're in a position where it would need very, very big offers to even consider losing any players at this moment in time."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It's going to be a big transfer window for us this summer, we're going to have to be very smart with what we do.

"It won't be a large turnover, I don't think that's healthy for the team. I only want quality additions, it's not about numbers for me.

"You've got to be very careful we don't lose the core of what we're good at. But you continue to evolve - we can't stand still."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley are not the most open team - they can be pretty functional - but I think they will come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley are undefeated at home to Bournemouth in all competitions, winning eight and drawing six of their 14 meetings.

The Clarets have lost just once in nine fixtures overall (W5, D3), a 2-1 away defeat in the Premier League last season.

Burnley are looking for a first league double since 2000 in the third tier.

Burnley

Burnley are guaranteed to finish seventh, their best position in the top flight since coming sixth in 1974.

There have been a league-low 30 goals scored at Turf Moor this season, 15 for Burnley and 15 against.

They have kept a Premier League club record 12 clean sheets this season.

Burnley have only earned 48% of their points at home this campaign, the lowest percentage of any Premier League side. Last season they won an unrivalled 83% of their points at Turf Moor.

The Clarets could become the first club since Spurs and Swansea in 2012-13 to go an entire Premier League season without being awarded a penalty.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have won just one of their last 12 away league games (D6, L5).

They have earned an unrivalled 18 points from losing positions this season.

The Cherries have used a league-low 21 players in the Premier League in 2017-18.

Joshua King could make his 100 Premier League appearance for Bournemouth.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 48% Probability of away win: 26%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.