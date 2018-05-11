Huddersfield Town v Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take charge of his final game at Huddersfield

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield's Tom Ince will hope to be involved, having returned from injury as an unused substitute in midweek.

Michael Hefele, Danny Williams and Elias Kachunga remain sidelined.

Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is suspended as a result of his red card against Leicester.

Laurent Koscielny heads a long list of injury absentees, but Alexandre Lacazette and Jack Wilshere could return for Arsene Wenger's final match in charge of the Gunners.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "It promises to be quite an occasion, with Huddersfield supporters celebrating their team's survival in the Premier League while Arsene Wenger takes charge of Arsenal for the last time.

"He received a memorable send off following the 5-0 win over Burnley, but won't have such fond memories of his team's away form this year. Wednesday night's defeat was their seventh in a row in the league and they are the only side in the top four divisions without an away point in 2018.

"This game isn't just about Arsenal's away-day blues and Wenger's final Gunners goodbye. It's also a chance to salute David Wagner and Huddersfield for a remarkable effort in staying up."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner on Arsene Wenger: "I can't imagine that this can happen again, so this only shows he has done something extraordinary. Words don't describe enough how big this achievement is, which he has done for his football club and football in this country.

"I'm so happy that we are able to host him in his last Premier League game after 22 years, that we are able to host him in these circumstances; we really can give him all the honour and all the attention he deserves."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on his protracted farewell: "I enjoyed some aspects of it, yes - and not all. It was not always easy to cut slowly with what you do everyday and always you want to do it as well as you can and you don't want to forget to thank people who deserve it.

"There are some people here who I employed 20 years ago who did fight for me every single day so it is not easy to say goodbye."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There is no way Huddersfield will play with the same intensity now they are safe, and a more open game will suit Arsene Wenger's side in his final game in charge.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in the last nine meetings in all competitions, winning seven and drawing two.

Huddersfield's most recent victory over Arsenal came at home in January 1971.

The Terriers last hosted Arsenal in September 1993 - a 5-0 defeat in the League Cup second round in which Ian Wright scored a hat-trick.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have won just three of their last 19 league games, drawing seven and losing nine.

They have scored three goals in their last nine league matches.

Only Swansea (27) have scored fewer Premier League goals than Huddersfield's 28 this season.

Huddersfield have failed to score in 20 of their 37 league matches this season. The only teams with a worse record in Premier League history are Derby County (22 games in 2007-08) and Leeds United (21 in 1996-97).

Arsenal

This will be Arsene Wenger's 1,235th and final game in charge of Arsenal.

Their sixth-place finish is the lowest in Wenger's 22-year reign.

Arsenal have only won one of their last five matches in all competitions, drawing one and losing three.

The Gunners have lost seven consecutive top-flight away matches for the first time since January 1966.

Arsenal would be 16th in the table based only on away results this season; at home, only Manchester City have earned more points than the Gunners' 47.

Their tally of 51 goals conceded this season is a Premier League club record.

January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored nine Premier League goals for Arsenal, a tally only bettered over the same period by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, with 12.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 21% Probability of away win: 55%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.