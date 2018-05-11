Manchester United v Watford

Michael Carrick will play his 315th and final Premier League game for Manchester United before taking up a coaching role with the club.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick will start as captain in his final league game for the club.

Manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Sergio Romero will also start.

Romelu Lukaku remains sidelined with an ankle injury, while Marouane Fellaini is doubtful due to a muscle problem.

Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah could make his first Watford appearance since September after recovering from a fractured kneecap.

Kiko Femenia, Miguel Britos and Andre Carrillo are doubts due to unspecified injuries, while Etienne Capoue is absent for personal reasons.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Conor McNamara: "Thursday's goalless draw at West Ham was uninspiring but Manchester United have now secured second place. It's the club's best league finish since they last won the title under Sir Alex Ferguson.

"Second in the table will never be deemed a success by Jose Mourinho but his side are 12 points better off than this time last year and the campaign can still end with silverware.

"Visitors Watford have been buoyed by their first win in eight games against Newcastle last weekend.

"They beat Manchester United at Vicarage Road last season. However, they have never won a league game at Old Trafford."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Michael Carrick: "He's going to start the match as captain and he's not going to end the match because I want him to leave the pitch alone and I want him to feel what the United supporters feel in relation to him.

"He is going to be even closer to me than he was as a player so it is just an emotional moment because it is the end of a career of a fantastic player."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "After the last game and getting 41 points, now it is the new target to finish 10th, try to win the last game and try to score a goal away from home.

"We want to try to compete at the same level as we did in the last games and try to get a better result away from home. We are one of four teams on 41 points and we never know what will happen."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I'm expecting Manchester United to win and pass the 80-point mark.

It has been a difficult campaign for Watford and, although they have never really been in danger of relegation, this could be Javi Gracia's last game in charge of the Hornets.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have never lost a home league fixture to Watford (W8, D2), winning the last six games in a row.

Their only home defeat by the Hornets was in the League Cup in 1978.

United have also won 13 of the last 14 meetings in all competitions, the exception being a 3-1 defeat at Vicarage Road in September 2016.

Manchester United

Manchester United have guaranteed second place, their best league finish for five years since they won the title under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2012-13.

They are 12 points better off than at this stage last season, when they had 66 points from 37 games. They've also scored 15 more goals.

The Red Devils have kept 18 clean sheets this season, more than any other Premier League side.

United haven't drawn a league game this calendar year (W11, L4).

This will be the 500th Premier League game at Old Trafford.

Alexis Sanchez has scored three goals and registered three assists in four Premier League games against Watford.

Watford

Watford's win over Newcastle last weekend was their first in eight games (D2, L5).

The Hornets have gone eight games without keeping a clean sheet and failed to score in their last eight away games.

They have also lost all of their away games against teams in the top six this season, conceding 17 goals and scoring just three.

Watford's only Premier League away goal in 2018 was scored by Andre Gray in a 3-1 defeat at Manchester City in January.

This is the first time the Hornets will finish a top-flight campaign away from home since 1987-88, when they lost 2-1 at Luton Town.

Roberto Pereyra has scored three goals in his last five league games - he'd found the net twice in 29 matches before this run.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 10% Probability of home win: 86% Probability of away win: 4%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.