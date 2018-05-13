Swansea City v Stoke City

Swansea will say farewell to retiring club legend Leon Britton, who has risen from League Two to the top flight with the club

TEAM NEWS

Leon Britton and Angel Rangel could make their final Swansea appearances at home to Stoke on Sunday.

The long-serving pair are expected to feature as substitutes in a game that is likely to confirm Swansea's relegation from the Premier League.

Stoke boss Paul Lambert has pledged to field his strongest available team.

Eric Choupo-Moting has returned to training after a groin problem but will not feature, while Bruno Martins Indi and Kostas Stafylidis are also out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "Even before it has been mathematically confirmed, it seems that the inquest into Swansea's impending demise has already begun, with both manager Carlos Carvalhal and long-serving pair Angel Rangel and Leon Britton among the first to depart.

"Huddersfield's point at Chelsea on Wednesday meant all three promoted clubs have now survived, with Swansea (seven years) and opponents Stoke (10 years) left with the realisation that continuous top-flight experience guarantees nothing.

"Stoke have also been quick to look at themselves; the owners and experienced players are among those to have already cast their damning verdicts on where it went wrong.

"It seems Sunday's match will merely be a 90-minute distraction from some extremely significant soul searching."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal on reports of his imminent departure: "I have agreed with the chairman [Huw Jenkins] to talk after the end of the season.

"There has been speculation about me, but we will decide after the end of the season.

"I don't think many managers would do better than what we have done. But it is not a nice situation and not good for me."

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert denies there's a break clause in his contract: "There's no clause. I'm pretty sure when the game finishes we'll sit down and talk like any manager and owners.

"I love it here, I really do. It's a great opportunity to rebuild it because I know the areas where it's really lacking and I know the character you want to bring into the club, the type of player that suits this club, and first and foremost players that want to be here."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I expect Swansea to win, but not by anywhere near enough for them to stay up. They will be joining Stoke in the Championship next season.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Swansea's only victory in the past five Premier League meetings came in this fixture last season (D1, L3).

There has been at least one goal in the opening 15 minutes in each of those five encounters.

Stoke are looking to secure their first league double over the Swans since 1992-93, when they were in the third tier.

Swansea City

Swansea City are winless in eight league matches since beating West Ham on 3 March (D3, L5). Their only longer streak without a top-flight victory was 11 games between August to November 2016.

The Swans have equalled their top-flight club record of four successive defeats.

Failure to score for a fifth straight Premier League match on Sunday would establish an unwanted club record.

Swansea have failed to score in eight Premier League home games this season, more than any other side.

They are the division's lowest scorers with 27 goals.

All 15 of Jordan Ayew's Premier League goals have come in the second half, the longest scoring streak by a player in a specific half.

Stoke City

The Potters have gone 13 matches without a win since beating Huddersfield in Paul Lambert's first Premier League fixture in charge (D7, L6).

They have the worst away record in the division, with one victory and 10 points from 18 matches.

Stoke have failed to win any of the four Premier League matches under Lambert in which led at half time (D2, L2).

However, they have won their final match of the season in each of the last four years.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 57% Probability of away win: 19%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.