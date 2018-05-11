Newcastle United v Chelsea

Forward Olivier Giroud has scored eight times in nine Premier League appearances against Newcastle

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle will be without on-loan midfielder Kenedy as the Brazilian is ineligible to face his parent club.

Forward Islam Slimani is suspended, while Ciaran Clark and Christian Atsu remain sidelined.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is available after recovering from a minor back injury.

Antonio Conte could rotate his side after the 1-1 midweek draw with Huddersfield, with Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud likely to earn recalls.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "It's considered vulgar to talk money, yet with Newcastle the topic of finance is never far away.

"Is the club any closer to being sold? How much will Rafa Benitez get to spend this summer?

"With £2m more in prize money per Premier League place, there could be a small transfer budget boost from winning this final game. Lose - and they could potentially drop five places and lose £10m!

"Chelsea missing out on the top four will cost them much more.

"They'll obviously start by believing they can still get there, but if news comes through of Liverpool beating Brighton, then this game - prize-wise - becomes more important to Newcastle than the FA Cup finalists."

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez: "I said so many times, it has been a great season. At the beginning, the target was to stay up. To do that with five games to go is amazing.

"We need to finish on a high. The team deserve that and the fans need to see that at home."

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "We're struggling to take a place in the Champions League. But we play in a very tough league where there are six top teams fighting for a place.

"Two years ago Chelsea ended the season 10th and not in the final of the FA Cup or semi-final of Carabao Cup. They were eliminated in the last 16 (of the Champions League) against Paris St Germain.

"I'm the last person to judge the moment of the club. There must be other persons to see the situation, to judge the situation, to take the right

evaluation after two years of work and understand what the position is of Chelsea in the panoramic of football."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle have lost four games in a row and I don't see the Magpies returning to winning ways on Sunday, either. It would be just like Chelsea to put in a silky performance this week, but they have not done that often enough this season.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's final day Premier League predictions v England netball head coach Tracey Neville.

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last four home Premier League games against Chelsea, scoring at least twice in each match (W3, D1).

The teams have met twice already this season, with Chelsea winning 3-1 in the league and 3-0 in the FA Cup (both at Stamford Bridge).

Newcastle United

Newcastle have lost four successive Premier League games, having won four in a row before this run.

They've also scored just once in those four defeats - a goal by Ayoze Perez in a 2-1 loss at Watford.

However, the Magpies have conceded just six goals in their last 10 Premier League home games.

They have also lost just two of their five home games against sides in the top six (W2, D1).

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in six Premier League games (W4, D2).

They've also won three consecutive away league games, having lost three in a row before this run.

Last season's champions are 20 points worse off than at the same stage last season. They've also scored 18 fewer goals.

Marcos Alonso has been directly involved in nine Premier League goals this season (7 goals, 2 assists), more than any other defender.

Olivier Giroud has scored eight goals in nine Premier League games against Newcastle, more than against any other opponent.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 20% Probability of away win: 56%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.