Everton Ladies 0-3 Birmingham City Ladies

Charlie Wellings scored in each half for Birmingham

Birmingham kept their chances of a top four Women's Super League One finish alive with a dominant win at Everton.

All three goals came from range, with Charlie Wellings firing the visitors ahead with a dipping 30-yard strike.

Gabby George saw a header cleared off the line and Ann-Katrin Berger thwarted Danielle Turner as Everton pressed but Wellings' low shot doubled Blues' lead.

The striker lashed just wide as she chased a hat-trick but England forward Ellen White curled home a fine third.

Victory for Birmingham lifted them above Liverpool into fifth, two points behind third-placed Reading, who they host in their final game of the season.

They are also two points adrift of Arsenal, in fourth, who have a game in hand, while Everton are third-from-bottom and face Manchester City in their last match.