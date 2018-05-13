Match ends, Everton Ladies 0, Birmingham City Ladies 3.
Everton Ladies 0-3 Birmingham City Ladies
Birmingham kept their chances of a top four Women's Super League One finish alive with a dominant win at Everton.
All three goals came from range, with Charlie Wellings firing the visitors ahead with a dipping 30-yard strike.
Gabby George saw a header cleared off the line and Ann-Katrin Berger thwarted Danielle Turner as Everton pressed but Wellings' low shot doubled Blues' lead.
The striker lashed just wide as she chased a hat-trick but England forward Ellen White curled home a fine third.
Victory for Birmingham lifted them above Liverpool into fifth, two points behind third-placed Reading, who they host in their final game of the season.
They are also two points adrift of Arsenal, in fourth, who have a game in hand, while Everton are third-from-bottom and face Manchester City in their last match.
Line-ups
Everton Ladies
- 1Levell
- 26Bryson
- 20Finnigan
- 6George
- 5WormSubstituted forHindsat 73'minutes
- 21GreenSubstituted forHughesat 85'minutes
- 8Brett
- 14Munsterman
- 12JamesSubstituted forSweetman-Kirkat 37'minutes
- 3Turner
- 11KellyBooked at 60mins
Substitutes
- 15Hinds
- 18Sweetman-Kirk
- 28Hughes
- 30Doyle
B'ham City Ladies
- 30Berger
- 25MannionBooked at 62mins
- 3Sargeant
- 6Harrop
- 4Carter
- 17WilliamsSubstituted forStringerat 85'minutes
- 13Ewers
- 27Quinn
- 26Ladd
- 9White
- 15WellingsSubstituted forMaylingat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Ayisi
- 8Mayling
- 12Stringer
- 14Follis
- 19Westwood
- 20Cusack
- 29Hampton
- Referee:
- Amy Fearn
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton Ladies 0, Birmingham City Ladies 3.
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Birmingham City Ladies).
Faye Bryson (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Birmingham City Ladies).
(Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Sarah Mayling replaces Charlie Wellings.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 0, Birmingham City Ladies 3. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Abbey-Leigh Stringer replaces Rachel Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Elise Hughes replaces Mollie Green.
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies).
Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies).
Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jessica Carter (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jodie Brett (Everton Ladies).
Hand ball by Marthe Munsterman (Everton Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Taylor Hinds replaces Siri Worm.
Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.
Booking
Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Ladies).
Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies).
Foul by Marisa Ewers (Birmingham City Ladies).
Jodie Brett (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 0, Birmingham City Ladies 2. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Attempt saved. Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies).
Faye Bryson (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies).
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Everton Ladies 0, Birmingham City Ladies 1.