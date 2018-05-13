Dumbarton 0-2 Alloa Athletic (agg 1-2)

Jordan Kirkpatrick struck in extra-time to secure Alloa's promotion

Jordan Kirkpatrick's stunning winner in extra-time promoted Alloa Athletic to the Championship and relegated Dumbarton to League One.

The Sons had won Wednesday's first leg at Recreation Park.

And the aggregate score stayed at 1-0 until stoppage time of the second leg, when Ross Stewart struck for the Wasps.

In extra-time, Kirkpatrick fired home to put Alloa ahead and they held on to secure promotion, having finished third in the third tier this season.

Jim Godwin's side, beaten in last season's final, came extremely close to levelling the tie in the very first minute when Iain Flannigan hit the post from inches out after Kirkpatrick's shot was saved.

Both sides tried to get forward in the opening period but it was Kevin Nisbet who came closest for the home side, his header tipped away.

Alloa are returning to the second tier after a two-year absence

In the second half, Alloa created numerous chances.

Ross Stewart failed to beat goalkeeper Scott Gallacher from close range. Callum Smith saw his header saved, then struck the outside of the right-hand post from a tight angle moments later.

As the visitors continually pushed forward, Kevin Cawley mis-hit from a great position.

On the break, Andrew Stirling near nipped in for a tap-in and Mark Stewart came close to ending the tie but could not beat keeper Neil Parry on the turn.

Stevie Aitken's Dumbarton, who finished second bottom in this season's Championship, were hanging on as the game wore on, packing the defence and attempting to limit space.

At the very moment it seemed Alloa's chance was gone, Ross Stewart gathered in the box in the 93rd minute and his shot crept into the corner to force extra-time.

They capitalised quickly with Kirkpatrick's superb winner decisive, the forward driving into the box on the left and flashing a shot into the top-right corner.

'Out of this world'

The Wasps return to the Championship, from which they were relegated in 2016, and Alloa player-manager Goodwin told BBC Scotland: "The players were outstanding throughout the game. We threw everything at them.

"Delighted we got the goal when we did to take it to extra-time. The goal from Jordan Kirkpatrick is just out of this world.

"Delighted for everybody connected with the club. More so than anything I'm just over the moon for some of the players because it will be the first time any of them have ever felt this. It doesn't come often and I just hope that they cherish the moment.

"I'm very grateful to the chairman and the board for giving me the opportunity."

And Dumbarton boss Aitken said: "Football can be a cruel game at times. We've lost a [Scottish Challenge Cup] final in the 93rd minute. We've lost our Championship status in the 93 minutes.

"The players gave it everything. We were dead on our feet.

"Credit to Alloa. We flew the flag for part-time teams in the Championship for five years. We're gutted but there should be a sense of pride in what the club has achieved in the past five years."