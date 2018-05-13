Match ends, Celtic 0, Aberdeen 1.
Celtic 0-1 Aberdeen
Aberdeen became the first Scottish team to inflict a home defeat on Brendan Rodgers' Celtic as the Dons secured second place in the Premiership.
Derek McInnes' side finish as runners-up for a fourth year in a row thanks to Andrew Considine's second-half strike.
Greg Stewart had earlier curled a free-kick on to the top of the hosts' bar.
Champions Celtic, who were presented with the trophy after the match, came close through substitutes Leigh Griffiths and Stuart Armstrong.
Goalkeeper Joe Lewis denied the Scotland duo and Aberdeen had Shay Logan sent off for violent conduct after the match as the Dons finished three points in front of Rangers, who drew 5-5 at Hibernian.
Celtic, last beaten at home by domestic opposition in December 2015, face Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden on Saturday, with Rodgers' League Cup winners bidding to win successive domestic trebles.
McInnes, whose side had already secured a Europa League qualifying spot, had watched his side lose their past 10 meetings with Celtic in all competitions and had never taken a league point at Celtic Park as Aberdeen boss.
Stewart's free-kick clipped the bar on its way out as the visitors produced a strong first-half performance, restricting Celtic to few openings.
Moussa Dembele had one effort blocked by Lewis and another by Anthony O'Connor, whose determined performance would prove crucial to Aberdeen's win.
Kenny McLean, playing his last game for Aberdeen before ending his loan spell from Norwich City, was the catalyst for the winning goal.
The midfielder drove at the Celtic defence and slipped a pass to Considine in space, with the defender's emphatic finish too strong for goalkeeper Scott Bain to keep out.
Rodgers sent on Griffiths and Scott Sinclair in place of Dembele and Kieran Tierney and an early Griffiths chance was collected by Lewis.
Armstrong also came on for Olivier Ntcham, but not before the latter was denied by Lewis and O'Connor blocked superbly as Callum McGregor tried to convert the rebound.
The Dons were defending valiantly with Tom Rogic and Armstrong unable to find a way past a wall of defenders.
Griffiths' free-kick was palmed away by Lewis, as was Armstrong's shot from distance, and the goalkeeper's best block came with his feet as Griffiths tried to head home from an Armstrong delivery.
Stoppages and bookings crept into play as the clock ran down but the Dons stood firm to claim all three points.
Referee Craig Thompson took more action after the whistle by showing Logan a red card.
