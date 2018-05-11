Hibernian v Rangers

Hibs have beaten Rangers twice this season - but not at Easter Road

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle will miss the final Premiership match of the season against Rangers due to a hamstring problem.

David Gray is pushing for his first appearance in six months, goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw remains out.

Rangers' Ross McCrorie and Alfredo Morelos are suspended while Graham Dorrans is injured.

Josh Windass has rejoined training but Wes Foderingham, Declan John and Ryan Jack remain absent due to injuries.

Rangers are chasing second place, trailing Aberdeen, who visit champions Celtic, by one point.

The hosts can only overtake the third-placed visitors with a six-goal victory, having slipped to defeat against Edinburgh rivals Hearts on Wednesday.

STATISTICS

Hibs have won just three of their last 20 top-flight games against Rangers (D3 L14), but two came in the last three meetings.

Rangers have won each of their last six trips to Hibs in the Premiership and are unbeaten in 13 such visits to Easter Road (W10 D3).

This will be the third occasion the two sides have met on the final day of a Scottish Premiership season, with Rangers winning both of the previous encounters.

This will be the fourth consecutive occasion Rangers will be ending a Premiership season away from home, winning each of the previous three.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hibernian assistant manager Garry Parker: "We're disappointed that we could have been second, we lost to our rivals and we didn't turn up on the day.

"We just didn't play, simple as that. We know we can do better.

"So when you've played in a game like that and you've lost, what do you want to do? How do you get it out of your system? Next game, bring it on as soon as possible. And it's against Rangers, who could finish second."

Interim Rangers manager Jimmy Nicholl: "We've lost too many games this year. If standards (at Rangers) are about trying to win every game then they have slipped as we've lost too many.

"We'll get them ready and sorted for Sunday and whatever their futures hold, it will be good for some and other ones will have to buck their ideas up. They are going to have to if they want to stay here and I hope they do."